Health minister discusses development of plasma farming facilities with UAE delegation

A mission comprising members of the ruling family of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, members of Hayat Biotech Limited, a biotechnology company in UAE, and contractors from China, called on Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel in the federal capital on Monday.

Secretary health, special secretary health, director general health and representatives from hospitals and blood banks in Islamabad were present on the occasion.

Abdul Qadir Patel on the occasion said Pakistan highly values its relations with the UAE, adding that collaboration between the two nations in the field of health will be of immense benefit to the people of Pakistan. He said reforms in blood banking services by ensuring Plasma manufacturing from each and every unit of collected whole blood by proper processing and storage will serve as a significant step in health reforms and economic development.

The mission aims to conduct feasibility study for establishment of plasma farming facilities in Pakistan based on World Health Organisation (WHO) standards as the blood services in country are mostly provided by hospital blood banks with no functional separation of the plasma processes into production and utilization.

The delegation will conduct a feasibility report to explore potentials in the country. As a first step, the team would conduct an onsite visit of Reginal Blood Centre and PIMS Hospital in Islamabad to evaluate the readiness of the sites for the establishment of PFF. Later on, team will also visit Lahore and Karachi for assessment of blood banks.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is manufacturing FFPs. About 9,772 plasma is issued to haemophilia patients in a year. Regional Blood Center, Jamila` Sultana/Akbar Niazi Hospital provide FFPs to PIMS in case of shortage. The mission will also visit Lahore and Karachi to meet provincial governments and deliberate strengths of the plasma fractioning.

After visit, team will furnish feasibility report for execution of project and later on plasma fractionation establishment shall be considered.