We have buried PML-N’s politics in Punjab through public strength: Cheema

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema said on Monday that the politics of PML-N has been buried in Punjab with the power of the masses.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema expressed these views while talking to the media persons outside the Punjab Assembly. He said that the PML-N displayed obduracy, rigging and bullying in Punjab for three months. He said that constitutional crisis in Punjab remained for three months, and now the PML-Q and PTI government is serving the masses with devotion. He said that PTI government gave foremost priority to the health sector earlier and is now undertaking more revolutionary steps in these departments. He disclosed that the Punjab government will provide free education upto graduation level in the province. He revealed that free medicines are already being provided in all the hospitals of Punjab. He denounced that PDM is a corrupt gang and there is no hope from them to do any good or favor to the poor.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema said the CM is himself overseeing the steps being taken in South Punjab in the wake of flood. He informed that more than 5,000 teams are doing welfare work to provide rescue to the flood affected people. He said the Punjab government is utilizing all its resources in the flood affected areas.

The PTI leader stated that the PML-N always weakened democracy and exceeded its all limits of oppression on 25th of May. He said the PDM politics is buried once and for all and soon their politics will become tale of the past. “Now only the politics of Imran Khan the most liked leader by the masses, will be accepted and acknowledged in the country,” Cheema said.