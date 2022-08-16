Karachiites facing electricity loadshedding of up to 14 hours

The duration of electricity outages in Karachi has exceeded from four hours to 14 hours, making lives miserable for the citizens. Citizens living in the exempted areas are also suffering prolonged power outages. After every three hours, loadshedding duration continues for about three to three-and-a-half hours. People are also witnessing power outages for almost four hours at night and from around 6am to 7am in the morning. The areas that continue to face prolonged loadshedding include, Bahadurabad, Kharadar, II Chundrigar Road, City Railway Colony, Lyari, Nayabad, Korangi, Orangi, Sher Shah, Landhi Town, Surjani Town, Quaidabad, Qayyumabad, Kiamari Town, New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, and Scheme 33. Meanwhile, the K-Electric spokesperson claimed that the areas are witnessing scheduled power outages.