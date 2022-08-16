Punjab CM orders to expedite relief operations in flood-hit areas

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed to accelerate rescue and relief operations for the flood victims in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Rajanpur.

The PDMA, Rescue 1122 and administration should spare no effort in their relief activities, he stressed.

The affected persons should be shifted to safe places and be provided with three meals a day. The operation should be continued until the last affected person is not shifted to a safe place, he added.

The CM ordered that the number of relief camps should be increased along with the provision of necessary facilities on a priority basis. The affectees should be taken care of in every way, he stated. The people in distress will not be left alone.

Parvez Elahi personally supervised the rescue and relief operation till late at night and issued instructions to the concerned quarters.

Meanwhile, the chief minister took strict notice of the incident of the death of a citizen due to firing by Dolphin Force personnel in Lakshmi Chowk and telephonically directed IG police to take strict legal action against those involved in the firing.

Parvez Elahi further instructed that justice should be provided to the heirs adding that Dolphin Force is the protector of the life and property of the people and such an incident is agonising. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and assured them of the provision of justice.

Meanwhile, Parvez Elahi announced financial assistance worth Rs200,000 each to the heirs of those who died in a traffic accident near the Feroza area of Rahim Yar Khan, and ordered the deputy commissioner to give cheques to the family members without delay. He also directed the housing secretary to rectify Feroza’s sewerage system as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry met with Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM observed that in line with the vision of Imran Khan, the real era of development and prosperity has begun. Together with Imran Khan, the provincial government will serve the nation and visionary projects would be initiated for the welfare of the people, he said.

Parvez Elahi emphasised that the young generation, especially students, is the focus of attention.

Earlier, education was made free up to matriculation; now, they will be provided free education up to graduation; he added and noted that the teaching of the Holy Quran has become mandatory for students in schools and colleges in Punjab.

Ejaz Chaudhry mentioned that Parvez Elahi had served the people before and would set new records of public service again. The development journey would resume from where it left off a few months ago, he added.