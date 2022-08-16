Flood monitoring camps put on alert in Islamabad

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had put the flood monitoring camps on alert in the wake of more rains, predicted by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The assistant commissioners, Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad staff and magistrates would periodically review the rainwater situation in the low-lying areas and streams, said the DC in a news statement.

He said rescue personnel with de-watering pumps and other machinery were present in the monitoring camps. Pre-emptive measures were taken by the ICT administration to cope with any emergency situation, he added.

The DC said an alert had been issued due to high-water level in the Rawal Dam amidst torrential rains. Spillways of the Rawal Dam would be opened from 2pm to 6pm.