Tehsil chairman, two others injured in Bajaur landmine blast

Tehsil Chairman Khar, Haji Sayyed Badshah and two others were injured when their vehicle was targeted with a landmine in Chinar Salarzai area of Bajaur tribal district on Monday.

Police said Haji Sayyed Badshah and his two companions were on way for a funeral in Tehsil Salarzai when his vehicle ran over a landmine in Chinar area. The double-cabin vehicle overturned as result of the blast, injuring Haji Sayyed Badshah and two others.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Khar where their condition was stated to be out of danger. The front part of the vehicle was totally damaged in the blast. Rescue workers said no death was reported in the incident, adding that the condition of Sayyed Badshah was stable. The local police, after registering a case against unknown culprits, have started investigating the incident.