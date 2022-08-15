Millennials blitz through CAIE 2022 with 1100 A*s and A’s

ISLAMABAD: The Millennium Education Group Pakistan, carrying forward its remarkable achievement of 24 Cambridge Learner Awards in CAIE June-Nov 2021 in IGSCE and A-Level, secured an outstanding result of 1100 A* & A grades in the Cambridge Assessment International Examination-CAIE June 2022 series says a press release.

The school community and teaching faculty of the Millennium Colleges and Future World Schools & Colleges have all the reasons to be proud of their Millennials, who have maintained and continued the legacy of academic excellence due to their stupendous achievement in the CAIE result.

“These continued exceptional achievements are a testament to the 35 years legacy of commitment to academic excellence and quality of education imparted across The Millennium Education and Future World Schools & Colleges” quoted the Founder and Chief Executive of The Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI. He highlighted that these exceptional grades in the A – Level result indicate that learners are ready to pursue the career of their choice at their dream national or international universities. Further, he also expressed his gratitude to the parental community who had led and supported the learners and school throughout the academic year, as well as the teaching faculty who contributed and ensured such remarkable accomplishments.

Director Teaching and Learning Ms. Erum Atif, said that The Millennium Education and Future World Schools & Colleges being nurturing platforms are striving to bring out the best in every child by providing them the right set of opportunities and attention they require. She further shed light on the TME educational practices that aim to inculcate in our learners the curiosity and keenness to learn and excel at every stage of their life.

The Millennium Education group & Future World Schools & Colleges have yet again demonstrated that it is the center of academic excellence for globally recognized CAIE AS and A Levels qualification.

The Millennium Education group congratulates learners for their dedication and consistent hard work in pursuit of excellence, the competent teaching faculty for their countless efforts, and the proud parents on this splendid achievement. TME wishes all the best to these star students in their future endeavours. The young Millennials surely deserve this recognition and applause.