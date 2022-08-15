Jennifer Lopez bonds with step-daughter Violet Affleck in New York City

Jennifer Lopez stepped out with her step-daughter Violet Affleck to spend some quality time with her in New York City on Sunday. The duo has been in the city for the celebration of JLo’s hubby and Violet’s dad Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday celebrations.

The Hollywood diva cut a chic appearance in a blousy white shirt paired with gray shorts flaunting her perfect toned legs. Jennifer wore sneakers and carried a large Gucci crossover bag while her honey blonde tresses were tied in a loose bun. The Marry Me actor accessorized her look with large silver hoop earrings, some rings and donned a stylish pair of shades.

Whereas, Affleck’s eldest daughter sported orange coloured pants with Appalachian T-shirt with multi colored platform sandals. The 16-year-old left her dark blonde hair open which fell over her shoulders and had a face mask on as she followed her step-mother.

Violet seemed to be irritated by the attention Jennifer was getting by the media as she tried to make her way to the revolving door of a building. Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a romantic intimate ceremony last month following which the pair flew to Europe for their honeymoon along with their children.

JLo is mother to 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony whereas Ben shares three kids, Violet, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner