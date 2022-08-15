Plane from India lands at Karachi airport

KARACHI: An aeroplane from India landed at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi, with a dozen passengers on board, sources said. The sources said that the special flight departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, India, and landed at the Karachi airport at 12:10pm.

A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the development and said the international charter flight had just flown in from India and it had no connection whatsoever with the country other than that. Shortly after landing in Karachi, the special flight took off with the 12 passengers on board. It is not yet clear why the plane had landed at the Karachi airport.

The latest incident comes after two planes from India landed in Karachi last month — on July 5 and July 12 — due to technical issues.