Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 16 August 2022 is being sold for Rs. 123540 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 144100 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 144100 Rs. 132091 Rs. 126088 Rs. 108075 per 10 Gram Rs. 123540 Rs. 113244 Rs. 108098 Rs. 92655 per Gram Gold Rs. 12354 Rs. 11324 Rs. 10810 Rs. 9266

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.