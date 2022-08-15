Bride cancels wedding after her fiance says no to vegan meal

No other day matches up to the joy and elation that people feel on their wedding days. No matter where they come from or what culture they belong to, weddings call for an occasion where people discover a sense of bliss that is unmatched. However, modern times are seeing a common occurrence of couples calling it quits mere seconds before they say “I do.”

Netizens have witnessed it all, from a bride refusing to get married because the groom has a dark skin tone to a man cancelling a wedding after his bride danced to a “controversial” song.

A woman recently made the decision to call off her wedding because her fiancé insisted on not having vegan meal options.

As reported by New York Post, a user named SarahJake2022 took to Reddit and shared the incident. The post garnered many comments from Redditors, with many telling the bride-to-be to recognise the “giant red flags” and “get out before it was too late”.

“There wasn’t much that we disagreed on during the wedding planning except for food. Me and my family are vegans and there so many reasons why we chose this lifestyle and one of them being that we have a history of health issues,” the user wrote on Reddit.

She added that she did not exactly disagree with her fiancé and his family’s lifestyle choices, but that they were the “totally opposite” because they were “hardcore meat eaters.”

However, the man objected to her request and said that adding “four or five vegan options to the menu” would just be a “waste of money” because vegan food was not “real food.”

“I refused to argue about it and said it was final,” she wrote. “The other day, I found out that he had cancelled all the vegan options and took them off the menu completely and behind my back. I was seething. I called him at work but he kept hanging up on me.

“I went straight to his workplace and confronted him there and just flipped out on him. He was stunned to see me. He at first said it was his mum’s idea then told me to go home because I was making a scene at the office.”

Later, the two got into a fight, and it got so heated that the wedding had to be called off.

Per the piece, she posted a second update on Reddit and announced the decision, adding that the matter had gone beyond the negotiation stage.

Most Redditors praised the bride’s decision, saying that she did the right thing because the man seemed to be disrespectful and manipulative.