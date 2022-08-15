NEW DELHI: During BJP’s “Tiranga Yatra” rally, former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was hit by a galloping cow, leading to a minor fracture in the left leg, NDTV quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Cow hits former Indian minister: watch video

Patel was leading the rally when the cow rammed into him. According to the former minister, almost 2,000 people participated in the walk. People had covered nearly 70% of the distance when the “cow suddenly came running.”

The video shows how, along with Patel, a few others were also thrown to the ground.

Patel can be seen holding India’s flag surrounded by many people.

Stray cow attacks Gujarat’s former Deputy CM Nitin Patel during “Har Ghar Tiranga” yatra in Mehsana. pic.twitter.com/pwlmqRi7nT — Saral Patel 🇮🇳 (@SaralPatel) August 13, 2022

He was taken to a hospital soon where tests revealed a minor fracture in the left leg. The former minister told the local media that the doctors had asked him to rest for 20-25 days.