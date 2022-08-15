Justice Mansoor becomes JCP member

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has been appointed to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan to replace Justice Sajjad Ali Shah on Monday.

Justice Mansoor has been appointed to Pakistan’s Judicial Commission. He was nominated for the position following the retirement of Justice (r) Sajjad Ali Shah as a Supreme Court judge. On August 13, Justice (r) Sajjad attained superannuation.

The JCP is a commission that appoints and elects judges to the country’s Supreme Court and high courts.

The JCP is currently led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.