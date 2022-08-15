Daily Times

Rashid wants PM Shehbaz to make charter of democracy

Rashid wants PM Shehbaz to make charter of democracy:  Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to create a charter of democracy rather than an economic charter, warning the ruling elite that if political conflict erupts in the country.

Rashid wrote on Twitter, “Shahbaz Sharif must make a charter of democracy instead of a charter of the economy.” Set a date for transparent elections and leave the decision to the people. Mobile phones are in the pockets of 140 million intelligent young people. Poverty affects tens of millions of people. Politicians will be targeted if the political conflict escalates. Election postponement will be the end of democracy.

 


“The nation understands that the illness of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari is an excuse to run away. It does not matter whether coward Nawaz Sharif comes or does not come now, whether he is eligible or ineligible, it does not matter now. Zardari’s illness in Saudi Arabia and Nawaz’s illness in London are a political charade. The real faces of the politicians who have destroyed the economy have been exposed in public.”

