Actor Anne Heche died after life support taken off. Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53.

Heche was “peacefully taken off life support,” spokeswoman Holly Baird said in a statement Sunday night.

Doctors declared her brain dead on Friday, a week after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles.

The actor also was on life support to donate her organs.

The spokesperson said organ recipients have been identified and surgeons are ready to perform the implants once Heche has been removed from life support.

A report said that doctors will transplant her multiple organs, but it is not known at this time which ones.

“While Anne is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support so that One Legacy can see if she is a match for organ donation,” Heche’s spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

Heche also had drugs in her system at the time of the crash.