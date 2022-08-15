Pakistan expresses solidarity with Egypt over fire: Pakistan has expressed heartfelt condolences for the loss of precious lives and the injuries suffered by many as a result of a tragic fire in Egypt’s Abo Sefein Church.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the quick recovery of those injured,” the Foreign Office said.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with Egypt’s brotherly people and government in this hour of grief,” the FO added.