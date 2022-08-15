Proposed ethereum PoW Fork token loses half its market value in less than a week

After seven years of using a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, Ethereum is anticipated to switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system in 32 days. While the new regulations have been introduced on the testnets, most people anticipate a very seamless mainnet transfer. However, another chain is predicted to split away from the Ethereum branch, and the planned fork known as ETHW has acquired market value in a few IOU marketplaces since August 8. Regardless of the value accumulated, the prospective token lost more than half of its USD worth in less than six days. The value of ETHW is more equivalent to the current value of Ethereum Classic (ETC), which is roughly $43.86 per unit at the time of writing. That implies ETHW is currently worth $23 more in USD than ETC. Despite this, many crypto advocates have emphasised how ETC was founded for ideological grounds, whilst ETHW is seen to as a “money grab.”