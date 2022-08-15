Jakobsen beats elite clique for European title

MUNICH: Two years after a near fatal cycling crash Fabio Jakobsen continued to make up for lost time on Sunday when he won an elite sprint for the line at the European road race championships.Winner of a stage at the Tour de France in July Jakobsen jumped out of Belgian Tim Merlier’s slipstream to clinch victory right at the line, while Frenchman Arnaud Demare also nipped past Merlier to grab second.The race featured most of the World Tour elite with only Wout van Aert missing from the line up.The Italian team had seemed well positioned to get Elia Viviani in the mix, but he could only manage seventh place.The 25-year-old Jakobsen came close to ending his career in Poland but has recovered to become one the most feared sprinters in road cycling and said after winning on his first appearance Tour in July “It’s like a second life”.The Quick Step rider was selected for the Tour in June ahead of British great Mark Cavendish a year after claiming the VueltaaEspana sprint points green jersey taking three wins along the way.