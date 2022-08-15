Wesley Barresi recalled for Netherlands’ ODI series against Pakistan

AMSTERDAM: Wicketkeeper-batter Wesley Barresi has been recalled for Netherlands’ three-match ODI series against Pakistan which begins on August 16 in Rotterdam, while uncapped 20-year-old batting allrounder Arnav Jain has also been named in the 15-member squad.Legspinner Philippe Boissevain, who played one ODI in the series against England, has been left out.Barresi, 38, last played international cricket in June 2019 in the series against Zimbabwe. Netherlands look to manage in the absence of players currently participating in the Hundred and the Royal London Cup, with up to seven players currently playing in those two competitions are unavailable for national selection. Fred Klaassen, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, and Timm van der Gugten are all currently participating in the Hundred, with Paul van Meekeren, Shane Snater and Brandon Glover involved in England’s domestic one-day competition.

Scott Edwards, who was named captain midway through Netherlands’ series against England after Pieter Seelaar announced his retirement, takes charge of a full series for the first time.Pakistan arrived in the Netherlands on Saturday and will play three ODIs on August 16, 18 and 21. All three games will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (capt), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, TejaNidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh.