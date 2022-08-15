Martyrs of the motherland

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during a raid by unidentified terrorists on security forces post in the Harnai area of Balochistan Saturday night, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the ISPR, “On [the] night [of] 13/14 August 22, terrorists raided a security forces post in general area Khost, near Harnai, Balochistan.”

The security forces successfully repulsed the distant fire raid and pursued the fleeing terrorists into the nearby mountains.

The military’s media affairs wing said, “As a follow-up, during an encircling effort to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces patrol as well.”

During the exchange of fire, two soldiers, Naik Atif and sepoy Qayyum embraced martyrdom, while Major Umer received injuries. During the clash, substantial losses were also inflicted on the terrorists.

“On the eve of 75th Independence Day, security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement added.

In another incident, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a blast in Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ISPR said.

In a brief statement, the military’s media wing said that the explosion occurred in the Barawal area of Dir.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sajid Ali and Adnan Mumtaz, both of whom belonged to Azad Kashmir.

“[The] Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” ISPR stated.

News of the martyrdom of the soldiers comes after the military had on Saturday strongly responded to reports claiming that a large number of militants belonging to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were present in Swat.

In a statement, the ISPR had said that during the last few days, a misperception about the presence of a large number of TTP’s armed members in Swat Valley had been created on the social media.

The ISPR, however, noted that the presence of a small number of armed men had been observed on a few mountain tops between Swat and Dir, but that it was located far away from the population.

These individuals, the ISPR said, had apparently sneaked in from Afghanistan to resettle in their native areas.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday strongly condemned the attack on the check post of security forces in district Khost, near Harnai Balochistan.

In a statement, the president expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in paradise and give courage to the bereaved family. He also prayed for an early recovery of Major Umar who was injured in the attack. He paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country on the occasion of the Independence Day.