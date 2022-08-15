PM visits residence of Shaheed Major Talha to offer condolences

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday offered condolences to the family of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, who embraced martyrdom in the Balochistan copter crash, during a visit to his residence in Islamabad.

The premier met with the members of the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.

Major Muhammad Talha Manan has left behind his wife and two sons.

On August 1, a Pakistan Army aviation helicopter-which was on flood relief operations in Balochistan’s Lasbela- had gone missing with six passengers aboard, after losing contact with air traffic control.

The wreckage of the aircraft was later found in a coastal district of Balochistan with all six officers on board embracing martyrdom.

Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz were on board the Mi-17 helicopter of Army Aviation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said martyrs were pride of the nation and their sacrifices would never go in vain.

“Our martyrs have sacrificed their lives for the right path,” she said.

She sympathized with Major Talha mother and paid tribute to him for rendering great sacrifice for the country.

The entire nation was proud of the mothers who gave birth to the sons like Talha Mannan, she said, adding that his sacrifice for the country would never be forgotten.

The minister said every officer and solider of Pakistan Army was completely devoted to the service of the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urged the people to actively take part in the monsoon plantation drive to revert the negative impacts of climate change.

Talking to media after planting a sapling under monsoon plantation drive, the prime minister said that climate change had wreaked havoc across the globe. He said Pakistan was also bracing the effects of climate change and global warming in shape of heavy rainfalls and flash floods that caused huge losses.

He said due to the negative impacts of climate changes, glaciers were being melted and rivers were going dry. The prime minister stressed upon taking of massive steps and creation of awareness campaigns to save the future of the country’s generations.