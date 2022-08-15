Independence Day: Nation celebrates diamond jubilee with zeal and fervor

The nation celebrated diamond jubilee, the 75th Independence Day of the motherland, on Sunday with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with 31 gun salute in the federal capital and 21 gun salute in all the provincial headquarters. Prayers were offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people. National flag was hoisting at all important public and private buildings.

Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets were been profusely illuminated. National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners were also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day. The change of guard ceremony was held at Mazaar-e-Quaid in Karachi in the morning. The cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy assumed the guards duties.

The Diamond Jubilee Convention of Parliamentarians, chaired by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, passed a unanimous resolution, expressing resolve to strive together to make Quaid-i-Azam’s vision of a federal, parliamentary, democratic and prosperous Pakistan a substantive reality.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on the 75th anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan. In their separate messages, they said that this day reminds us of the innumerable sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for carving this homeland “Pakistan” for us.

In his message, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan had the necessary tools to embrace all challenges. He underlined that the country honours the extraordinary efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions that led to the creation of Pakistan which he termed “our independent homeland”.

“We also pay tribute to the great sacrifices rendered by our forefathers in the struggle for freedom.”

The foreign minister said the journey of the past 75 years had seen ups and downs, adding that Pakistan battled against all odds.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira also shared his greetings with the nation, expressing the resolve to work for the betterment of the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi hoisted the national flag at Lahore fort. Addressing the ceremony, he paid glowing tributes to the leaders of Pakistan Movement. The chief minister also laid a floral wreath at the Mazar-e- Iqbal and offered fateha. In Quetta, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo hoisted the national flag in the lawn of provincial assembly.