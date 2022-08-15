Pakistan vows to keep pushing UN to free IIOJK from India’s yoke

Highlighting India’s brutal military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), now in its third year, Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram has said that Islamabad will continue to raise Kashmir’s call for liberation at the United Nations and all other forums.

“We stand firmly with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for right to self-determination and freedom,” he said in a video message to the Pakistani community released Sunday to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day.

At the same time, the Pakistani envoy said, “The foresight of Quaid-e-Azam in advancing the rationale for the creation of Pakistan is being emphatically validated today in the repression of the Muslims who live in India.”

Munir Akram said the people of IIOJK face organized state repression, shrinking social space and usurpation of their fundamental rights as the BJP-RSS government seeks to eliminate the Islamic legacy in India and re-write history to elaborate the great contributions of its Muslim rulers and dynasties.

“Our founding fathers faced vigorous opposition and secured Pakistan through determination, resolve, wisdom and democratic struggle. Hundreds of thousands of our brothers and sisters sacrificed their lives just to reach their promised homeland; to fulfill their dream of nationhood and liberty,” he said.

“We must never forget their heroism; their ideals; and their sacrifice,” Munir Akram said.

“We must reaffirm the pledge to pursue and realize the vision of the Quaid,” he said.

As regards the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said that they are part of Pakistan’s body and soul who have been denied the right to self-determination and freedom by Indian occupation and oppression.