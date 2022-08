NESPAK celebrated the 75th Independence Day by arranging a simple but impressive ceremony at NESPAK House, Lahore on Sunday. The ceremony was started with recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers were made for the national unity and progress of the country. On this occasion, Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK, hoisted the national flag and national anthem was played. Speaking on the occasion, the MD highlighted NESPAK contribution to the national development.