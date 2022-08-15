Independence Day celebrated at SNGPL

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) organized a flag hoisting ceremony at Head Office in Lahore to celebrate 75th Independence Day Anniversary of Pakistan. Managing Director SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani was chief guest of the ceremony.

While addressing the event, Managing Director Ali J. Hamdani praised the role of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and other leaders of Pakistan Movement for their contributions for independence. He said that Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah believed in peaceful political struggle for freedom.

MD SNGPL said that as a utility Company, it is our responsibility to serve millions of people. He added that SNGPL needs to further improve its customer services in order to serve the consumers more effectively. Sharing various measures taken to tackle the depleting gas reserves in the country, MD SNGPL said that the company is laying network from the recently explored gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He further said that SNGPL is moving towards digitization of its internal business processes and customer services. He expressed hope that it will improve the work flow and ensure the transparency of operations. MD also said that Company announced profit after tax of Rs.10.99 Billion by bringing down the UFG.