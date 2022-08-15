Shahrukh Khan names worst film of his career

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan said the sports drama film Chak De India was the worst movie he has ever made.

The Darr actor made the remark while speaking at the University of Edinburgh.

“We had some of the brightest minds making the film… But when I saw the film at its first screening, we all looked at it and felt it was the worst film we had ever made in our lives,” the prolific actor said. “We had reached that stage of failure where you start telling people, listen we did what we wanted to.

“This is what we set out to make and success and failure is transient and we will come back. It was really sad.” Shah Rukh Khan said.

It is pertinent to mention that Salman Khan was the first choice to play the leading role of coach Kabir Khan. The Dabangg actor did not agree to work due to differences regarding the script.

Chak De India, released in 2017, tells the story of Kabir Khan, a former hockey star, is tainted as someone who betrayed his country. However, he begins coaching the Indian women’s national hockey team and leads him to World Cup glory.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the cast includes, Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla, Nichola Sequeira, Sagarika Ghatge, Chitrashi Rawat, Tanya Abrol, Shubhi Mehta, Sandia Furtado, Anaitha Nair, Arya Menon, Kimi Laldawla, Masochon Zimik, Kimberly Miranda, Seema Azmi, Nisha Nair, Raynia Mascerhanas and others. The film is directed by Shimit Amin and written by Jaideep Sahni. Aditya Chopra produced it.