I don’t need a man in my life: Urwa

Days after the reports of reconciliation with her husband Farhan Saeed, Pakistan’s film and TV star Urwa Hocane shocked everyone with her statement.

During a recent interview with a digital media agency, the ‘Amanat’ actor gets candid with her responses and said, a man is not needed to live a life. In response to a question from the host, Urwa Hocane asked, “What do you need a man for? You don’t need a man to live your life.”

She added, “I’m sure you would like to have one in your life but it’s not necessary. In my opinion, there is no need of depending upon a man in life.”

The actor also revealed that she started working at a very early age and became independent. “I started working as a VJ at the age of 17, but the first time I started earning was at the age of 14 when I started giving tuition.”

“I had a thought in my mind that we should never be a burden for our parents and I always wanted to be independent.”

For those unversed, Urwa Hocane tied the knot to Pakistani heartthrob Farhan Saeed in 2016, however, there have been speculations around the couple’s separation for quite some time now. Though, no official comments from any of the sides have been made as yet.

Earlier during a conversation, her husband Farhan Saeed ignored the question about the same and said, “Ideally, I think to comment on the things which are shared but that’s idealism.” The ‘Mere Humsafar’ star further told the publication, “When you are famous and in the public eye, there is always a price to pay. Criticism and praise come hand in hand. Just answer want you to want to and ignore other things.”