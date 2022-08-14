Gold price declines by Rs500 to Rs138,500 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs500 on Saturday and was sold at Rs138,500 in the local market against its sale at Rs139,000 the previous day. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs429 and was sold at Rs118,741 against its sale at Rs119,170 whereas prices of 10-gram 22 karat went down to Rs108,846 against its sale at Rs109,240. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1560 and Rs1337.44 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported. The price of gold in international market increased by $12 and was sold at $1802 against its sale at $1790, the association reported.