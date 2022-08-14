Another August 14

Having completed 75 years of independence is enough reason to paint the town red. However, as patriotic fervour overwhelms streets and nooks all across the country, there could not be a more appropriate time to pause for a minute (preferably, more) and take a deep look within. Is Pakistan of 2022 an ideal encapsulation of the lofty ideals presented by founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah when he had sought to create a democratic, secular and egalitarian country for the Muslims of the subcontinent? If yes, then all countrymen deserve a pat on their backs for investing their energies in a secular homeland, where everyone is “free to go to (their) temples..free to go to (their) mosques or to any other place of worship.” But since the reality presents a far drearier picture and Pakistan still remains millions of miles away from the country of his dreams–a pluralistic society with equal rights for anyone and everyone–it is time we try finding out what went behind this unfortunate plunge. Social anarchism is rife and political sentiments have never before been tainted with such crass abominations. The loss of half the country in the wake of the Dhaka tragedy has long been bemoaned but sadly, no attempt to strive for a fresh start was ever considered. Someone belonging to the white in the flag was mercilessly killed just days ago in a supposed stronghold just because of his religious affiliation. Elsewhere, sedition charges are torpedoing all societal and democratic norms as political parties desperately try to gain an upper hand.

A country believed to lead Muslims in Palestine out of their unimaginable plight has been suffering at the hands of homegrown militants for years on end. And the less said about our frequent trips to ICUs of the economy for emergency lifelines, the better for the overall jovial mood. None of this is to dampen spirits but rekindle a drive to aim for a better tomorrow. Our fragile democracy has endured the worst of onslaughts in the form of military takeovers. And if all of Pakistan does not unite in sewing through the cracks in the social fabric at this point, there is no telling which domino would fall next. From religious extremism to general apathy to the menace of mob violence breathing down our necks, cobwebs in every corner need to be dusted off. Let our beloved country finally find the will to stumble forward, stand up on its feet and tread upon the golden path, albeit 75 years too late. *