Don’t even think of raiding Bani Gala

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Saturday warned the government against raiding Bani Gala, saying that if it resorts to the move, then Jati Umra and the residences of other PML-N leaders are not far away. In conversation with journalists, the former information minister said that investigations have been launched against Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, a private TV channel reported. “…what do they (Tarar and Sanaullah) fear? They should surrender themselves before the law,” said Fawad, as he cautioned the ruler that if PTI wants, it could overthrow the federal government within five days through street power. In response to a question about PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill, Fawad claimed that he was being “pressurised”. “Shahbaz Gill was under pressure to confess that his statement was given on the directives of Imran Khan. However, Gill told the magistrate that it was not the case and his statement was not based on directions from anyone,” he said. The PTI leader noted that his party was ready to speak with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government if they announce the date for general elections.

“If Shehbaz Sharif announces the date for elections, then we can talk to them about the framework. [I know] that the government will demand to dissolve the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.” Fawad added that if the government demands to dissolve the assemblies of KP and Punjab, then the PTI will call for the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly. “The demand of ending our governments in the provinces is part of the election framework. Once they announce the date for elections, only then will we talk to them about the dissolution.”