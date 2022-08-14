Imran submits papers in all nine constituencies

The nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan were submitted in all nine constituencies of the National Assembly on Saturday. The former premier had earlier announced that he would contest from all nine constituencies. Imran will simultaneously contest from Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kuram, Faisalabad, Nankana, Malir, Korangi and Karachi South. The process of submission of papers of the covering candidates in all nine constituencies has also been completed. On the reserved seat for women in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Shandana Gulzar, Roheela Hamid and Mehwish Ali Khan have been nominated. According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the election in these nine constituencies will be held on September 25. According to ECP’s schedule, the candidates could submit their nomination papers from August 10 to 13, which will be verified by August 17, whereas the election symbols will be issued to the candidates on August 29. On July 28, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 PTI members exactly 109 days after they resigned from their seats.

The NA speaker had accepted the resignations of several key PTI leaders, including former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, ex-interior minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, ex-state minister for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and ex-state minister for information and broadcasting Farrukh Habib, under Article 64 (1) of the Constitution. The other PTI lawmakers whose resignations had been accepted include Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Abdul Shakoor Shad and Shandana Gulzar Khan.