‘Shocked’: Montenegro town reels after mass shooting

Residents in Montenegro’s Cetinje were filled with disbelief Saturday as they tried to make sense of an unexpected mass shooting that saw their quiet town’s streets shattered by a gruesome killing spree. Friday’s shooting saw a man murder 10 residents in broad daylight before a passerby killed him, according to the state prosecutor. The shooting erupted after an alleged argument involving the gunman turned violent. The gunman then went on a door-to-door rampage during which he massacred a mother and two small children in a home he owned, according to residents. Six people were also wounded, including three that were in a critical condition as of late Friday. “In all, he broke into six houses,” one resident in Cetinje told AFP, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Authorities have yet to release a motive for the crime by the 34-year-old assailant that his neighbours described as a “peaceful” family man who worked at a nearby national park and had been the member of a local hunting club. “He was a peaceful and discreet man,” said the 55-year-old neighbour of the gunman, who asked to remain anonymous. “He was a father of four children. Nobody expected this of him.” “I didn’t know him very well, but he was never a problem… I am shocked that he could have done this,” added the neighbour. In the massacre’s wake, Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic announced three days of official mourning, saying the incident was unprecedented in Montenegro’s recent history.