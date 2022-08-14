Three killed in North Waziristan blast

Three motorcyclists were killed in a blast in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday. In the latest terror incident, the district administration said the bomb was installed in a motorcycle by the roadside, which resulted in killing three and injuring five others. Following the explosion, the security forces cordoned off the area and began an investigation, national media reported. No organisation has so far taken the responsibility for the blast and neither has it been determined what sort of explosives were used. The blast comes just days after four soldiers embraced martyrdom in a suicide blast in the same area. The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Shah Zaib, Lance Naik Sajjad, Sepoy Umair and Sepoy Khurram, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).