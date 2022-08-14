PM, Hamza get one-time exemption from court appearance

An accountability court on Saturday granted exemption to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in Ashiana Housing Scheme case, while former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz was granted exemption for Ramazan Sugar Mills case for one day. According to a private news channel, the father-son duo did not appear in the two different references as they submitted the plea, requesting the court to allow them exemption from appearing in the hearing. The court summoned the lawyers for arguments on the pleas of acquittal in Ramazan Sugar Mill case. PM Shehbaz has already been given exemption from appearing in the hearings of Ramazan Sugar Mills case. The accountability court summoned National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witnesses in the Ashiana reference, while the hearing on both the references was adjourned till September 7.