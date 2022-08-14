Whatever happened with Rushdie is result of his own sacrilegious act: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that whatever happened with the blasphemous Salman Rushdie is the result of his own sacrilegious act. The blasphemy which the blasphemous Salman Rushdie committed in the great respect of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) is highly intolerable for every Muslim. We can even sacrifice our lives on the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW). The cursed Salman Rushdie is the instrument of such negative forces who are conspiring to spread unrest in the name of religion. The unholy endeavour of the blasphemous Salman Rushdie has badly hurt the sentiments of the Muslims across the globe, CM maintained. CM said that the respect for the Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (SAW) is the essential part of the faith of every Muslim and the heart of every Muslim is filled with the love of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

It is not possible to describe the glory of the Holy Prophet (SAW) in words. The Benefactor of Humanity Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) became an example to the world through his high moral character and noble deeds. CM said that impudence in the respect of the Holy Prophets cannot be tolerated and imagined in any civilized society. Insolence in the honour of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) under the guise of freedom of expression is not tolerated at all, CM concluded.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with the Wrestlers Zaman Anwar, Sharif Tahir for winning Silver medals and met with Ali Asad for winning Bronze medal in the Common Wealth Games at CMO today. CM gave Rs. 10 lac each to Zaman Anwar, Sharif Tahir respectively and Rs. 5 lac to Ali Asad as a token of gift. CM on this occasion announced to establish three sports arena of international standards in Punjab and disclosed that the sports arena will be set up in Gujranwala, Multan and Lahore. He revealed that the players will be given facilities of international standards in the sports arena. Pervaiz Elahi also announced to send the wrestlers abroad for getting training and informed that the wrestlers will be imparted training from the foreign coaches.

The CM felicitated wrestlers Zaman Anwar, Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad for winning medals in the Common Wealth Games and lauded their professional skills. He appreciated that the wrestlers Zaman Anwar, Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad brightened the name of Pakistan at the international level by winning medals in the Common Wealth Games. He termed that players like Zaman Anwar, Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad are an asset of Pakistan. Zaman Anwar, Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad gave a pride to the nation by winning medals in the Common Wealth Games. He prayed that they may also be embraced with more victories in future. CM revealed that the Punjab government will encourage the players like Zaman Anwar, Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad in future as well. Provincial Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Sports, DG Punjab Sports Board and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning another gold medal in the tent pegging competition being held in the Islamic Solidarity Games after Common Wealth Games. CM in his felicitation message for Arshad Nadeem appreciated him for once again illuminating the name of the country and the nation by winning two gold medals and gave a gift to the nation on the 75th Independence Day. CM lauded that Arshad Nadeem by once again clinching the gold medal has alofted the green flag of Pakistan. CM commended that Arshad Nadeem is the pride of Pakistan and the whole nation takes pride in the continuous victories of Arshad Nadeem. CM hoped that Arshad Nadeem will maintain the continuity of his victories in future as well.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his message on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan felicitated the nation from the bottom of his heart and stated that Pakistan came into existence owing to the sacrifices being laid by the lacs of martyrs. He salutes the exemplary sacrifices being laid by the martyrs of Pakistan movement.