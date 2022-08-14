Rescue 1122 chalks out plan for Independence Day

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has issued a special plan to provide security, cover to jubilant for Independence Day being celebrated on Sunday. District Emergency Officer Engineer Kamran Rashid had given instructions to all officers to perform their duties dedicatedly on the occasion of the Day. He directed that all emergency vehicles will be operational at all times to meet any eventuality whereas, Special rescue posts will be established at Faizabad, Commercial Market, Jinnah Park, Committee Chowk, GPO Chowk Sadar, Giga Mall and Ayub Park. He urged that Parents should not allow their children to go one-wheeling on Independence Day. One-wheeling is a dangerous game as well as life-threatening, it must be discouraged, he added. Road safety seminar, awareness walk held to mark 75th Independence day: Rescue 1122 has organized a road safety seminar and awareness walk in celebration of independence day. Road safety seminar and awareness walk was held at Rescue 1122 Multan’s Head Office Chowk Kumharanwala where the cake was also distributed among participants marking the 75th year of independence. On behalf of Rescue 1122 Multan, Emergency Officer Engineer Ahmed Kamal (Operation), Emergency Officer Engineer Muhammad Bilal (Admin), Rescue Safety Officer Arshad Khan and Control Room Incharge Mian Mudassar Zia performed the hosting duties.