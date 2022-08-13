Afghanistan fight back to down Ireland by 22 runs in T20I series

BELFAST: Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 22 runs in the third Twenty20 international in Belfast on Friday as they reduced the hosts’ lead to 2-1 in a five-match series. Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored in Afghanistan’s 189-5 after the tourists lost the toss, with the opener’s innings well supported by Najibullah Zadran, whose 42 off just 18 balls featured five sixes. Ireland, looking to take an unassailable 3-0 lead, then slumped to 85-7 in reply before the experienced George Dockrell and debutant Fionn Hand led an Ireland recovery. The eighth-wicket duo put on 74 in just over six overs against a seasoned Afghanistan attack including established T20 internationals, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.Hand made a fine 36 off only 18 balls before he was caught attempting to scoop Naveen-ul-Haq. Dockrell finished unbeaten on 58 off 37 balls, including six fours and two sixes, but Ireland still came up short as they ended the match on 167-9. The series continues at Stormont on Monday.

Brief scores

At Belfast

Afghanistan 189-5, 20 overs (RahmanullahGurbaz 53, NajibullahZadran 42; J Little 2-29) v Ireland 167-9, 20 overs (G Dockrell 58 no, F Hand 36; Naveen-ul-Haq 3-38, FazalhaqFarooqi 2-11, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2-28)

Result: Afghanistan won by 22 runs

Series: Ireland lead five-match series 2-1.