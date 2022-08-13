Junaid Khan all set to star in ‘Thori Sazish Thori Mudakhlat’

Junaid Khan will be blessing our screens this 14th August with an Independence Day telefilm “Thori Sazish Thori Mudakhlat” alongside Hina Altaf and Qavi Khan.

Directed by Mazhar Moin and penned down by Imran Nazir, ‘Thori Sazish Thori Mudhakhlat’ is a plot filled with romance and many twists and turns. “A story about a young man who is not being able to follow his own dreams and ends up finding solace in someone he eventually falls in love with”, stated Junaid Khan.

From choosing versatile scripts to showcasing stellar performances, Junaid Khan is one of the most distinguished actors in the Pakistan entertainment industry. The actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed drama serial ‘Hum Tum’. ‘Thori Sazish Thori Mudakhlt is slated to go on-air on Hum TV this Independence Day.