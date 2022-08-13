Fazyla Lasharie Gives A Peek Into Her Vacation From Istanbul, Turkey

Fazyla Lasharie is a young and competent actress who has started her career a few years ago. Her notables dramas are Jugnu Nawabzadiyan, Orangi Ki Anwari. She will soon be seen in an upcoming Geo TV drama Sitam Shuaar with Usama Khan, Anmol Baloch & Mohsin Abbas Haider.

Fazyla Lasharie is a fun loving person who loves to spend her spare time in travelling. Her Instagram gives a peek into her lavish vacations. Previously, Fazyla posted pictures from her Europe & US trips which were loved by her fans. Now, she is having a serene time in Turkey and updating fans from Istanbul. Here is one short video of her.

The actress has been posting her exciting, bold and beautiful pictures from Istanbul. She visited all the beautiful sites and uploaded her mesmerizing pictures. Here are her gorgeous clicks from Istanbul, Turkey.