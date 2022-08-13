Muneeb Butt’s Grand Romantic Gesture For Aiman Khan

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan is one of industry’s most loved and most stable couples. People love their little family and all the moments they share with each other and their baby girl Amal Muneeb. Muneeb Butt is often seen being a very lovely husband and this is what he did during their Dubai trip too.

So, Muneeb Butt was a guest on Tabish Hashmi’s Hasna Mana Hai and that is where he revealed the whole story behind booking a cinema in Dubai for Aiman. Aiman wanted to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi, the Alia Bhatt starrer biopic but when they got to the cinema some other movie was playing.

So, Muneeb went and talked to the manager of the cinema. He was told if he could buy a specific number of tickets, they will allot the screen to them and they can watch any movie of their choice. Muneeb being the lovely husband he is turned Aiman’s wish into a grand romantic gesture.