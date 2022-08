Sara and Falak are so much in love and the whole nation loves their love. Now, their little one Alyana Falak also has become a part of daily festivities and loves to receive roses like her beautiful mom. The family is on a trip and Sara’s two sisters Noor and Ayesha have also joined the family. Falak shared a Vlog from their trip and the duo is surely travelling in style. Here are some pictures from Sara and Falak’s lavish travelling diaries.