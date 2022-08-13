Still waiting for justice in harassment case, says TikToker Ayesha Akram

The harassment episode involving TikToker Ayesha Akram, which occurred at Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore on August 14, 2021 and was widely publicised for a while, now seems to have been forgotten.

Across the nation, protests were conducted in opposition to the occurrence of harassment of TikToker Ayesha Akram, and more than 100 people were also detained. But it appears to be history at this point.

Initially a complainant in the case, Rambo, a friend of the TikToker, subsequently turned out to be a suspect.

In one of the case’s challans, 11 persons, both men and teenage boys, were nominated while in the other six persons were nominated.

Due to the objections raised by the defendants, the challan remained a rolling stone for six months.

The suspects must now appear before the court on September 6, 2022.

On the other hand, attorneys have expressed concern about the case’s tardiness in delivering justice.

According to their claims, these delays give thieves more confidence and they lose any sense of responsibility.

The incident

A female TikToker in Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park was assaulted by hundreds of men on August 14, 2021.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking her as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

Police had initially registered a case against 400 people allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.

The victim told the police that the men groped her, tore off her clothes, beat her, and tossed her in the air. In addition, they robbed her of Rs15,000, snatched her mobile phone and took off her gold ring and studs.