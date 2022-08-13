FIA writes letter to Imran Khan, seeks all bank accounts details.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which is looking into the PTI’s alleged prohibited fundraising, asked for more information about the bank accounts in a letter to the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan, on Saturday.

According to the source, Imran Khan was reportedly asked by the investigating agency to provide information about when the party opened these accounts as well as their annual report.

The FIA also requested records of every entity that has given money to the PTI since 1996 up to the present.

According to sources, the FIA requested a list of all domestic and international contributors who have given money to the party since it was founded.

On August 5, the federal government ordered the FIA to conduct an inquiry into the PTI issue involving prohibited funding after the ECP verdict, which declared that the party took donations from foreign contributors in contravention of the law governing political parties.

A five-person committee was assembled by the FIA to oversee the investigation teams from each of its zones.

The investigation is being carried out in accordance with the FIA notification and Section 6 of the Political Parties Order, 2002. The group responsible with overseeing the ongoing inquiries into PTI’s funding matter includes Chaudhary Ijaz Ahmed, Chaudhary Ijaz Ahmed, Assistant Director Ijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Additional Director Khalid Anees, and Deputy Director Khawaja Hammad of the FIA.

On August 5, the FIA began an investigation into three PTI employees, including Imran Khan’s personal secretary, the general manager of the party’s financial division, and another employee.

A number of PTI leaders, including Asad Qaiser, Qasim Khan Suri, Mehmoodur Rashid, Imran Ismail, and Dr. Sima Zia, have also been called in for investigation by the agency.