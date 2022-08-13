Police raid PML-N Attaullah Tarar’s house in Lahore

After failing to appear before an investigation team looking into the incidents on May 25, police raided the home of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar in the early hours of Saturday.

However, he was not present at his home. In a statement, the police clarified that they have not arrested anyone from Tarar’s house. The police said they have sent him a notice to come to the police station in connection with an investigation.

In response to a police raid on his Lahore house, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar stated on Saturday that he did not believe Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar to be such a laid-back man.

In a tweet, Ata Tarar asked him what he wanted to prove by sending police to his home where he had been living for the last 15 years.

ہاشم ڈوگر صاحب میرا خیال تھا آپ وزیر ہیں مگر آپ تو انتہائی غیر سنجیدہ کردار نکلے۔ جس گھر میں، میں 15 سال پہلے رہتاتھا وہاں پولیس بھیج کر کسی راہگیرکو ہراساں کر کے کیا ثابت کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔ یہ حال ہے آپ کا، خاک وزارت چلانی ہے آپ نے۔ ملک دشمن بیانئے کے دفاع میں اتنا آگے نہ جائیں — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) August 13, 2022

He went on to add that when a minister would stoop so low how he would run a ministry. “Don’t go too far while defending the anti-state narrative,” he commented.

Also Read: Court sends Shahbaz Gill on judicial remand

A court in Islamabad Friday rejected the police request to extend the physical remand of senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case.

Gill was earlier presented in court after the completion of his two-day remand. The court, however, granted his judicial remand while announcing the verdict it had reserved earlier during the early morning hearing. Gill was earlier presented in court after the completion of two-day remand in a sedition case. During the hearing, the police requested an extension in Gill’s remand.

However, the investigation officer told the court that the CD of the private TV channel’s programme in which Gill had made anti-army remarks had been acquired and the audio evidence matched.

On August 9, the Islamabad police officers arrested Shahbaz Gill for “inciting the public against state institutions.”