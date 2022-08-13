Salman Rushdie on ventilator, May lose an eye after attack: Report

Salman Rushdie on ventilator May lose an eye after the attack: Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him for his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, according to police.

Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak on Friday evening following an attack condemned by writers and politicians around the world as an assault on free expression.

“The news is not good,” his book agent, Andrew Wylie, wrote in an email. “Salman will almost certainly lose one eye; his arm’s nerves were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”

Rushdie, 75, was being introduced to an audience of hundreds at Western New York’s Chautauqua Institution for a talk on artistic freedom when a man rushed to the stage and lunged at the novelist, who has lived with a bounty on his head since the late 1980s.

BREAKING: Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage before a lecture in New York pic.twitter.com/vjhG9HMh0g — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 12, 2022

Attendees were stunned as they assisted in wresting the man from Rushdie, who had fallen to the floor. The attacker was apprehended by a New York State Police trooper who was providing security at the event. Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, was identified as the suspect by police.

“A man jumped up on stage from I don’t know where and began what appeared to be beating him on the chest, repeated fist strokes into his chest and neck,” said Bradley Fisher, who was in the audience. “People were yelling, crying, and gasping.”

According to police, a doctor in the audience assisted Rushdie while emergency services arrived. The event’s moderator, Henry Reese, suffered a minor head injury. Police said they were working with federal investigators to figure out what happened. They didn’t say anything about the weapon.

Rushdie, who was born in Bombay, now Mumbai, to a Muslim Kashmiri family before moving to the United Kingdom, has long faced death threats for his fourth novel, “The Satanic Verses.” According to some Muslims, the book contained blasphemous passages. When it was published in 1988, it was banned in many countries with large Muslim populations.

A few months later, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, ordering Muslims to kill the novelist and anyone involved in the book’s publication for blasphemy.

Rushdie went into hiding for nearly a decade after describing his novel as “pretty mild.” Hitoshi Igarashi, the novel’s Japanese translator, was assassinated in 1991. The Iranian government declared in 1998 that it would no longer support the fatwa, and Rushdie has been living more openly in recent years.

Iranian organizations, some of which are affiliated with the government, have raised a million-dollar bounty for Rushdie’s murder. And, as recently as 2019, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Khomeini’s successor as supreme leader, stated that the fatwa was “irrevocable.”

In 2016, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency and other news outlets contributed funds to increase the bounty by $600,000. In its report on Friday’s attack, Fars called Rushdie an apostate who “insulted the prophet.”

‘NOT YOUR NORMAL WRITER’

Rushdie published “Joseph Anton,” the pseudonym he used while under British police protection, as a memoir in 2012 about his cloistered, secretive life under the fatwa. “Midnight’s Children,” his second novel, won the Booker Prize. His new novel, “Victory City,” will be released in February.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was outraged that Rushdie had been “stabbed while exercising a right we must never abandon.”

According to the institution’s website, Rushdie was at the institution in western New York for a discussion about the United States providing asylum to artists in exile and serving as a “home for freedom of creative expression.”

There were no obvious security checks at the Chautauqua Institution, a landmark founded in the nineteenth century in the small lakeside town of the same name; instead, attendees said, staff simply checked people’s passes for admission.

“I felt like we needed more protection there because Salman Rushdie isn’t your typical writer,” Anour Rahmani, an Algerian writer and human rights activist in the audience, said. “He’s a writer who is the target of a fatwa.”

At a news conference, Michael Hill, the institution’s president, stated that they had a practise of collaborating with state and local police to provide event security. He promised that the summer programme would resume soon.

“Our entire purpose is to help people bridge what has been an overly divisive world,” Hill explained. “The worst thing Chautauqua could do in the aftermath of this tragedy is abandoned its mission, and I don’t think Mr. Rushdie would want that either.”

Rushdie became a citizen of the United States in 2016 and now resides in New York City.

He is a self-described lapsed Muslim and “hard-line atheist,” and he has been outspoken about oppression in his native India, including under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government.

PEN America, a free expression advocacy organization founded by Rushdie, said it was “reeling from shock and horror” at what it called an unprecedented attack on a writer in the United States.

“Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched or faltered,” PEN’s chief executive, Suzanne Nossel, said in a statement. Rushdie had emailed her earlier in the morning asking for assistance in relocating Ukrainian writers seeking refuge, she said.