Meezan bank announces financial results for the H1

The Board of Directors of Meezan Bank approved the financial statements of the Bank for the half year ended June 30, 2022. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Riyadh S.A. A. Edrees – Chairman of the Board, Mr. Faisal A. A. A. Al – Nassar – Vice Chairman of the Board was also present.

The Board has approved an interim cash dividend of Rs 1.75 per share (17.5pc) and 10pc bonus shares. This brings the total cash dividend payout for the half year to Rs 3.50 (35pc) per share along with 10pc bonus shares.

The Bank’s profit after tax increased to Rs 17.1b compared to Rs 12.6b in the corresponding period last year, reflecting a 36pc growth – despite taxation charge at 49pc (inclusive of 10pc super tax) in the current half year pursuant to Finance Act 2022. The Bank was able to manage its tax charge efficiently by maintaining an ADR of over 50pc and accordingly, did not attract any additional tax charge relating to ADR below 50pc.

Total deposits of the Bank closed at Rs 1.57t – an 8pc growth over last year. During the half year, the Bank opened 29 new branches, bringing its geographical network to 931 branches in more than 300 cities. The Bank’s ATM network crossed the 1,000 ATMs milestone during the half year. The Bank’s Mobile Banking App remains the highest-rated Mobile App in the banking industry on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The Bank’s net spread grew by 46pc to Rs 45.4b from Rs 31.2b in corresponding period last year, primarily due to volumetric growth in earning assets and higher average underlying policy rate during the half year.

The Bank’s non-funded income also recorded a growth of 57pc closing at Rs 10.7b as compared to Rs 6.8b in corresponding period last year mainly due to debit card related fee income, higher trade related income and branch banking income.

Total assets of the Bank crossed Rs 2.4t, registering a 27pc growth (Rs 514b), over December, 2021 (Rs 1.9t). The Bank’s non-performing financing ratio remained at an exemplary level of 1.7pc. The Bank maintains a comfortable level of provisions against its non-performing financings with a coverage ratio of 139pc – one of the highest in the banking industry. The Investments portfolio of the Bank doubled, growing to Rs 1.2t from Rs 620b last year after investment of more than Rs 600b in GoP Ijarah Sukuk. During the half year, the Bank made additional general provision of Rs 750m against any potential non-performing financings in view of the current ongoing economic slowdown.