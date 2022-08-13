Burkina junta says army to win back areas lost to rebels

Burkina Faso’s army will deploy a new strategy to push back jihadist insurgents and recapture lost territory, the defence minister said Friday. The landlocked Sahel state is in the grip of a seven-year-old insurgency that has claimed more than 2,000 lives and forced some 1.9 million people to leave their homes.

Burkina Faso’s insurgency has been concentrated in the north and east, led by assailants suspected to have links with Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group, but other regions have not been spared. In January, disgruntled colonels led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba ousted elected president Roch Marc Christian Kabore, accused of failing to resolve the security crisis.