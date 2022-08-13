LHC rejects PML-N plea to stop rally

The Lahore High Court on Friday rejected a petition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to stop the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from holding a jalsa on the eve of August 13 in Lahore, a private TV channel reported. The petition was filed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Ataullah Tarar and another lawyer. Punjab chief secretary, deputy commissioner, and PTI were made respondents in the case. A one-judge bench headed by Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir heard the petition. During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer maintained that PTI sought permission from the deputy commissioner, and they were allowed to hold a jalsa in Hockey Ground. He highlighted that according to the sports board laws, the hockey stadium cannot be allowed to use for any other purpose except sports.

“The sports board gave permission without thoroughly discussing the matter during a meeting,” the PML-N lawyer said, emphasizing that the stadium cannot be used for jalsas and weddings. “The sports board exceeded its powers by allowing the rally,” he told the court. To a court query, the counsel submitted that the petitioner gave an application to the deputy commissioner for stopping the public gathering at hockey stadium but no action had been taken yet. However, a provincial law officer on the behalf of Punjab government opposed the petitions.

He submitted that a peaceful gathering was being held and it was permissible as per constitution. He questioned what right of the petitioners’ had been affected. At this, the court asked what was the plan of the Punjab government for rehabilitation of the NHS. The law officer submitted that the old astroturf removed from the stadium would be used in another ground whereas new astroturf would be installed in the stadium.

The court directed the deputy commissioner to make a decision on the applications for change of public gathering venue. The court further directed that no damage should be done to the stadium during the gathering, besides ordering the Punjab government to install astroturf and allocate funds for it. Subsequently, after hearing arguments of the parties, the court disposed of the petitions.