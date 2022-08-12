‘Government determined to highlight culture, heritage and art’

The provincial Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, Punjab Taimoor Masood, has said that the current government is determined to highlight its language, culture, heritage, civilization, art, and culture as a creative and constructive sector. During the departmental briefing, Minister said that all the possible support would be provided to the Dept. to promote language, literature and culture. Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Raja Mansoor Ahmed were present, while the heads and representatives of all the subordinate institutions of the Department of Culture participated in the briefing. Additional Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen informed the Department of Culture’s objectives, performance, and program calendar. Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Saman Rai, Director General Plaque Dr Sughra Sadaf, Majlis Taraqi-e- Adab Director Mansoor Afaq, Director Bazim Iqbal Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Secretary Pakistan Chapter Mahboob Alam and other officers informed about their respective departments. Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Farhat Jabeen showed him the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, Alhamra Studio, Alhamra Archives, Alhamra Unplug Season Two, Alhamra Art Museum, and other sections.