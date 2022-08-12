West Indies calls-up spinner Sinclair for World Cup push

BRIDGETOWN: West Indies on Thursday named off-spinner Kevin Sinclair in a 14-man squad for a three-match ODI series against New Zealand as they look to boost their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.The matches will take place under floodlights at Kensington Oval in Barbados on August 17, 19 and 21.The three games are the West Indies’ last remaining three fixtures in the Super League which will decide automatic qualifying spots for the 2023 World Cup in India.Only the top seven sides along with hosts India qualify automatically with those outside having to go through a qualifying competition.Sinclair made his international debut in T20I cricket last year against Sri Lanka and has so far played six games in the shortest format.Left-arm spinner GudakeshMotie has also been named in the squad but will have to undergo a fitness assessment.All-rounder Roston Chase and fellow all-rounder Fabien Allen are out.Squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, ShimronHetmyer, Jason Holder, AkealHosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, GudakeshMotie, Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.